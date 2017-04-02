Planet Futbol

Watch: Neymar scores 100th goal for Barcelona in 4–1 win over Granada

Sunday April 2nd, 2017

Barcelona star Neymar scored his 100th goal for the club on Sunday afternoon against Granada.

He joins Rivaldo and Evaristo as the only Brazilians to score 100 goals for Barcelona.

Watch Neymar's goal below:

Neymar's first goal for the club came in the 2013 Spanish Supercup against Atletico Madrid.

