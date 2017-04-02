Barcelona star Neymar scored his 100th goal for the club on Sunday afternoon against Granada.

He joins Rivaldo and Evaristo as the only Brazilians to score 100 goals for Barcelona.

Watch Neymar's goal below:

Better late than never.@neymarjr stabs home from close range to get in on the action. #LaLiga https://t.co/5fRJKyrNlS — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 2, 2017

Neymar's first goal for the club came in the 2013 Spanish Supercup against Atletico Madrid.