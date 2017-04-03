Top three goals of the week

Lasse Schone (Ajax): The free kick specialist scored from another stunning dead-ball effort with less than one minute on the clock in the win over Feyenoord.

Schone with one of the best free-kicks you'll ever see to put Ajax up early in de Klassieker #ajafey #deklassieker pic.twitter.com/227iFVCxI0 — Alex Moretto (@alexjmoretto) April 2, 2017

Niklas Sule (Hoffenheim): The highly rated center back, off to Bayern Munich in the summer, fired in from long range in his side’s win at Hertha Berlin.

Niklas Sule delivers the go-ahead 🚀 for Hoffenheim at Hertha Berlin 👀 (via @FoxSoccer) https://t.co/5QJMA1DDXn — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) March 31, 2017

Marek Hamsik (Napoli): A sweeping finish to a glorious one-touch move clinched the equalizer for Napoli against Juventus.

Top three players of the week

Angel di Maria (PSG): An outstanding performance from the Argentine who inspired PSG to its first trophy of the season in the 4-1 League Cup final win over Monaco.

Mario Gomez (Wolfsburg): The forward continue his purple patch of form with a seven-minute hat trick. It was not enough to win a crazy game at Bayer Leverkusen–which finished 3-3–but Andries Jonker’s men have moved away from the drop zone.

Luis Suarez (Barcelona): The Uruguayan star turned in outstanding forward play, as he scored twice and was involved in the other three goals in the 4-1 win at Granada.