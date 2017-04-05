Barcelona hosts Sevilla at Camp Nou on Tuesday for a big mid-week La Liga clash.

Barca trails Madrid by just two points having played one more game, and needs three points to keep the title race alive as the back end of the season continues. Sevilla sits in fourth, eight points ahead of fifth-place Bilbao and even with third-place Atlético Madrid. They’ve been in poor form of late and haven’t won since March 2.

Real Madrid is in first place with 68 points. The club can extend its lead on top of the table when it plays Leganes on Wednesday.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

When: Wednesday, April 5, 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch the game online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free seven-day trial here.