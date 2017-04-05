Planet Futbol

How to watch Chelsea vs. Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, time

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Chelsea will host Manchester City on Wednesday in a Premier League match. 

Chelsea holds a seven-point lead over Tottenham on top of the table with 69 points despite losing at home to Crystal Palace last weekend. Spurs have 62 points, while Liverpool enters Wednesday in third with 59 points, though the Reds have played one additional match. 

Manchester City is in fourth with 58 points. Pep Guardiola's side drew Arsenal 2-2 on Sunday.

A victory for Manchester City would put the club seven points ahead of Manchester United in fourth place, though United will have a game in hand. 

Chelsea won the first game of the season between the two sides 3-1 at Etihad Stadium. 

See how to watch Wednesday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters