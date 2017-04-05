Planet Futbol

How to watch Leganes vs. Real Madrid: Game time, live stream, TV channel

SI Wire
Wednesday April 5th, 2017

Leganes will host Real Madrid on Wednesday as the race for the La Liga title heats up. 

Real Madrid enters Wednesday in first place with 68 points, two ahead of Barcelona. But Real Madrid has a game in hand, so a victory against Leganes would do wonders for Real's title chances. 

Leganes should make for an easy opponent. The club is in 17th place in La Liga entering Wednesday with 27 points, five points out of the relegation zone. 

Real Madrid is coming off a 3-0 win over Alaves. 

See how to watch Wednesday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 3:25 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch online with Fubo TV. You can get a free seven-day trial by clicking here

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters