Leganes will host Real Madrid on Wednesday as the race for the La Liga title heats up.

Real Madrid enters Wednesday in first place with 68 points, two ahead of Barcelona. But Real Madrid has a game in hand, so a victory against Leganes would do wonders for Real's title chances.

Leganes should make for an easy opponent. The club is in 17th place in La Liga entering Wednesday with 27 points, five points out of the relegation zone.

Real Madrid is coming off a 3-0 win over Alaves.

See how to watch Wednesday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 3:25 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch online with Fubo TV.