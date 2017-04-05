Planet Futbol

Watch: Suarez bicycle kick, Messi double stuns Sevilla in Barcelona rout

Luis Suarez put Barcelona ahead 1–0 against Sevilla with a stunning bicycle kick on Wednesday that opened the scoring floodgates by Barça in an eventual 3-0 win.

The Uruguayan turned to some improvisation to net the opener. With his back to goal and the ball popped up in the air after Lionel Messi's deflected cross, Suarez leaned back and flicked the ball off the outside of his right foot, much to the delight of the Camp Nou faithful. The goal was Suarez's 24th of his La Liga campaign.

Just minutes later, Barcelona scored again, with Neymar crossing for Suarez, who set up Lionel Messi for an even better look at goal.

Messi then added Barcelona's third goal in eight minutes with a powerful volley off a failed clearance to give his side a 3–0 lead.

The two goals pad Messi's lead atop Spain's golden boot standings, with the Argentine up to 27 on the season.

The win was Barcelona's third straight in the league as it keeps pace in the title chase.

