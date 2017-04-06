Planet Futbol

Brazil takes over top spot from Argentina in new FIFA rankings

SI Wire
13 minutes ago

Brazil is No. 1 in the latest FIFA rankings, released Thursday, for the first time in seven years.

The last time Brazil led the rankings was during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Argentina dropped to No. 2 after losing to Bolivia and forward Lionel Messi to a four-match ban for abusive language towards an official.

World Cup winner Germany remained at No. 3, followed by Chile and Colombia.

France is No. 6, followed by European champion Portugal is No. 8, with Switzerland and Spain rounding out the top 10.

Mexico rose one to No. 16 and leads CONCACAF teams.

The United States climbed seven spots to No. 23, while Egypt (No. 19) leads African teams, and No. 28 Iran leads all Asian teams.

World Cup host Russia fell one spots to No. 61.

- Scooby Axson

