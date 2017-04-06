Planet Futbol

Manchester United signs Jesse Lingard to new four-year contract

Manchester United has signed 24-year-old winger Jesse Lingard to a new four-year deal, the club announced on Thursday.

Lingard will reportedly make up to £100,000 a week on the new contract, which ties him to the club through 2021. The deal comes with an option for Lingard to remain with his boyhood club for a fifth year.

"Manchester United has always been a big part of my life," Lingard said in a club statement. "I have been with the club since the age of 7 and I feel great pride every time I pull the shirt on. To have scored in two cup finals for my boyhood club were immensely proud moments for me and my family. As a team, we have already won a major trophy this season and I look forward to helping us win many more under this great manager [Jose Mourinho]. I would like to say a special thank you to the fans for the great support they have always given me and the team."

Lingard has five goals in all competitions this season, and he scored the winner in the FA Cup final last season.

He has 11 goals in 70 matches at Manchester United.

