Planet Futbol

EPL Fact or Fiction: Future for Chelsea, Manchester United, Zlatan, Wenger and more

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
Jonathan Wilson
an hour ago

The Premier League season is hitting its home stretch, with a little more than a month remaining to decide who wins the title, which teams qualify for European competition and which teams will be sent down a tier. All of that has a direct impact on which managers remain in place, which teams open the coffers to spend big in the transfer market and how different the landscape will look come this summer.

To lend some direction on some of the most pressing statements regarding the title race, coaching moves and player transfer buzz, here's a game of Premier League Fact or Fiction:

Chelsea will win the Premier League

After Antonio Conte’s side slipped up at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday, and with Tottenham playing with great verve, it seemed that we might actually have a title race on our hands. If Chelsea also dropped points at home to Manchester City on Wednesday and Tottenham won at Swansea, then the gap at the top would have been down to four or five points. Tottenham, dramatically, did its part, but Chelsea again showed its capacity to win games when not in complete control. Seven points clear with eight games to go (and a favorable schedule to boot), it’s hard to see the Blues slipping up now. FACT

Planet Futbol
EPL Notes: Chelsea gets back on track in win vs. City; Spurs flip the script

Arsene Wenger will leave Arsenal

It’s two weeks now since Wenger said he would tell the world “soon” about whether to sign a new deal and still he hasn’t announced one way or the other. Poor results or a sense that the majority of match-going fans had turned against him (or perhaps a job offer from PSG) may yet persuade him to go, but at the moment the suggestion is that he still sees himself as the best person to turn the slump around. FICTION

Tottenham will finally finish ahead of Arsenal

Not since 1995 has Tottenham finished above Arsenal in the table, repeatedly stumbling at the last to allow Arsenal through on one of its familiar late-season surges when all hope of the title has gone. This season, though, Spurs are 11 points clear of their north London rivals, having played a game more, and playing much more convincing football. This time, surely, Spurs will do it. FACT

Sergio Aguero and Romelu Lukaku will be at their same respective clubs next season

It’s a near-certainty that Lukaku will leave Everton, and there’s a significant chance Aguero will leave Manchester City as Pep Guardiola seeks a forward with a more diverse set of skills. Chelsea and Manchester United seem the likeliest destinations for the Belgian, though, while Aguero’s preference would probably be a return to Spain rather than another Premier League club. FICTION

Manchester United will qualify for the Champions League

It looks like a four-way battle for third and fourth. Manchester City is probably playing the best of the four, so should take third. Liverpool has major injury problems and Arsenal is faltering badly but United has the toughest run-in with four of the top five still to play. Jose Mourinho's side is unbeaten in 20 games in the league, but half of those have been draws. It has a chance of reaching the Champions League through the league, but it has another opportunity in the Europa League. It is probably the best side left in that competition and has had the good fortune that two of the other main contenders, Lyon and Besiktas, are playing each other in the quarterfinals. FACT

Instead of going up for a bicycle kick, Zlatan Ibrahimovic rides bikes during a July 2001 photoshoot in Amsterdam upon signing for Ajax from hometown Swedish club Malmo.
Instead of going up for a bicycle kick, Zlatan Ibrahimovic rides bikes during a July 2001 photoshoot in Amsterdam upon signing for Ajax from hometown Swedish club Malmo.
VI Images/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic clashes with Rio Ferdinand in Sweden's friendly vs. England at Old Trafford in Manchester, England on November 10, 2001.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic clashes with Rio Ferdinand in Sweden's friendly vs. England at Old Trafford in Manchester, England on November 10, 2001.
Alex Livesey/ALLSPORT
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores for Ajax during a Dutch Eredivisie match between Willem II and Ajax in the Koning Willem II Stadium on February 2, 2003.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores for Ajax during a Dutch Eredivisie match between Willem II and Ajax in the Koning Willem II Stadium on February 2, 2003.
VI Images/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic in his early days playing for Ajax in the Dutch Eredivisie.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic in his early days playing for Ajax in the Dutch Eredivisie.
VI Images/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates one of his goals for Ajax on October 3, 2003.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates one of his goals for Ajax on October 3, 2003.
VI Images/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates his goal against England in a friendly in Gothenburg, Sweden, on March 31, 2004.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates his goal against England in a friendly in Gothenburg, Sweden, on March 31, 2004.
Sven Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic takes on questions at a press conference during Euro 2004 in Portugal.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic takes on questions at a press conference during Euro 2004 in Portugal.
Vincenzo Pinto/AFP/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic removes his helmet after a go-cart race in Gimo, Sweden, on May 26, 2004, prior to Euro 2004 in Portugal.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic removes his helmet after a go-cart race in Gimo, Sweden, on May 26, 2004, prior to Euro 2004 in Portugal.
Jonas Ekstromer/AFP/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores a famous goal for Sweden, a flying back-heel vs. Italy in Euro 2004 in Porto, Portugal.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores a famous goal for Sweden, a flying back-heel vs. Italy in Euro 2004 in Porto, Portugal.
Phil Cole/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates during a 4-0 rout of Empoli in a September 11, 2005, match in Serie A.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates during a 4-0 rout of Empoli in a September 11, 2005, match in Serie A.
Carlo Baroncini/AFP/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates at the end of the last Serie A match of the season between Juventus and Cagliari on May 29, 2005. Despite Ibrahimovic was enjoying the club's league title, it was later stripped because of the club's place in a massive match-fixing scandal that rocked Italian soccer.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates at the end of the last Serie A match of the season between Juventus and Cagliari on May 29, 2005. Despite Ibrahimovic was enjoying the club's league title, it was later stripped because of the club's place in a massive match-fixing scandal that rocked Italian soccer.
Giuseppe Cacace/Getty Images
Patrick Vieira and Zlatan Ibrahimovic stop Lazio's Igli Tare during a Serie A match on April 22, 2006.
Patrick Vieira and Zlatan Ibrahimovic stop Lazio's Igli Tare during a Serie A match on April 22, 2006.
Paco Serinelli/AFP/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic kicks Germany's Christoph Metzelder in the head while going for the ball in the 2006 World Cup's round of 16 in Munich on June 24, 2006.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic kicks Germany's Christoph Metzelder in the head while going for the ball in the 2006 World Cup's round of 16 in Munich on June 24, 2006.
Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his Swedish teammates celebrate qualifying for Euro 2008 after a match vs. Latvia in Stockholm, Sweden, on November 21, 2007.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his Swedish teammates celebrate qualifying for Euro 2008 after a match vs. Latvia in Stockholm, Sweden, on November 21, 2007.
Mark Thompson/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic inaugurates 'Zlatan Court,' the newly renovated gravel pitch where he used to play in the Rosengard neighborhood of Malmo, Sweden, in October 2007.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic inaugurates 'Zlatan Court,' the newly renovated gravel pitch where he used to play in the Rosengard neighborhood of Malmo, Sweden, in October 2007.
Ola Torkelsson/AFP/Getty Images
Inter Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs an autograph in front of a hotel in Moscow on October 22, 2007, on the eve of their UEFA Champions league qualifying football match against CSKA Moscow.
Inter Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs an autograph in front of a hotel in Moscow on October 22, 2007, on the eve of their UEFA Champions league qualifying football match against CSKA Moscow.
AFP/Getty Images
Marco Materazzi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Dejan Stankovic celebrate Inter Milan's victory over rival AC Milan at Milan's San Siro on October 28, 2006.
Marco Materazzi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Dejan Stankovic celebrate Inter Milan's victory over rival AC Milan at Milan's San Siro on October 28, 2006.
Paco Serinelli/AFP/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaps onto Inter Milan teammate Adriano after a goal against Fiorentina on January 21, 2007.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaps onto Inter Milan teammate Adriano after a goal against Fiorentina on January 21, 2007.
Paco Serinelli/AFP/Getty Images
Valencia's Santiago Canizares of Valencia squares up to Inter Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the second leg of the UEFA Champions League last sixteen on March 6, 2007, at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.
Valencia's Santiago Canizares of Valencia squares up to Inter Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the second leg of the UEFA Champions League last sixteen on March 6, 2007, at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.
Jamie McDonald/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is mobbed by fans on at Parma's Tardini Stadium after Inter Milan captured the Serie A title on May 18, 2008.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is mobbed by fans on at Parma's Tardini Stadium after Inter Milan captured the Serie A title on May 18, 2008.
Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic challenges Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard during a Champions League knockout match on March 11, 2008, at the San Siro.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic challenges Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard during a Champions League knockout match on March 11, 2008, at the San Siro.
Giuseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring for Sweden against Greece in Euro 2008 in Salzburg, Austria.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring for Sweden against Greece in Euro 2008 in Salzburg, Austria.
Ronny Hartmann/AFP/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic shows off his athleticism while training at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles on the eve of a friendly against Chelsea on July 20, 2009.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic shows off his athleticism while training at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles on the eve of a friendly against Chelsea on July 20, 2009.
Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
Lionel Messi is congratulated by Zlatan Ibrahimovic after scoring during a UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Dynamo Kiev at Camp Nou on September 29, 2009.
Lionel Messi is congratulated by Zlatan Ibrahimovic after scoring during a UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Dynamo Kiev at Camp Nou on September 29, 2009.
Josep Lago/AFP/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Lionel Messi mimic each other in training at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper on November 27, 2009, two days before a Clasico against Real Madrid.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Lionel Messi mimic each other in training at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper on November 27, 2009, two days before a Clasico against Real Madrid.
Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty Images
Star Barcelona teammates Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thierry Henry laugh during a training session at UCLA in Los Angeles on July 30, 2009.
Star Barcelona teammates Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thierry Henry laugh during a training session at UCLA in Los Angeles on July 30, 2009.
Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring against former club Inter Milan on May 6, 2012 at the San Siro in Milan.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring against former club Inter Milan on May 6, 2012 at the San Siro in Milan.
Olivier Morin/AFP/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Serie A match between AC Milan and ACF Fiorentina on April 7, 2012 in Milan.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Serie A match between AC Milan and ACF Fiorentina on April 7, 2012 in Milan.
Claudio Villa/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic hits a bicycle kick for AC Milan against Bologna FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Serie A action on April 22, 2012.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic hits a bicycle kick for AC Milan against Bologna FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Serie A action on April 22, 2012.
Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is honored with his name at the Walk of Fame of Sports at the Stadium Square in his home town of Malmo in southern Sweden, on September 9, 2012.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is honored with his name at the Walk of Fame of Sports at the Stadium Square in his home town of Malmo in southern Sweden, on September 9, 2012.
Drago Prvulovic/AFP/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring a famous goal for Sweden vs. England in a friendly in Stockholm, Sweden, on November 14, 2012.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring a famous goal for Sweden vs. England in a friendly in Stockholm, Sweden, on November 14, 2012.
Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates PSG teammate David Beckham after scoring during a Ligue 1 match against Brest on May 18, 2013 at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates PSG teammate David Beckham after scoring during a Ligue 1 match against Brest on May 18, 2013 at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images
PSG's Zlatan Ibrahimovic holds the Ligue 1 trophy on the podium at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, on May 14, 2016.
PSG's Zlatan Ibrahimovic holds the Ligue 1 trophy on the podium at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, on May 14, 2016.
Geoffroy Van der Hasselt/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaves the pitch with his sons Maximilian and Vincent (wearing jerseys with 'King' and 'Legend' written in the back) after scoring his second goal vs. Nantes and setting the Ligue 1 record for goals in one season on May 14, 2016 in Paris, France.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaves the pitch with his sons Maximilian and Vincent (wearing jerseys with 'King' and 'Legend' written in the back) after scoring his second goal vs. Nantes and setting the Ligue 1 record for goals in one season on May 14, 2016 in Paris, France.
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
PSG's Zlatan Ibrahimovic shares a light moment with Eurosport's Olivier Dacourt before a post-match interview on May 21, 2016.
PSG's Zlatan Ibrahimovic shares a light moment with Eurosport's Olivier Dacourt before a post-match interview on May 21, 2016.
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho stand prior to kickoff of the Community Shield match between Leicester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on August 7, 2016, in London.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho stand prior to kickoff of the Community Shield match between Leicester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on August 7, 2016, in London.
Michael Regan/The FA/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates as he scores for Manchester United in the 2016 EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2017 in London.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates as he scores for Manchester United in the 2016 EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2017 in London.
Michael Steele/Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic throughout his storied career
1 37
Close
expandIcon
1 37
Close

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will sign a contract extension at Manchester United

Talks are ongoing and in a sense that in itself is revealing. Ibrahimovic has surpassed expectations this season, scoring 27 goals in all competitions. He appears fit and capable and Manchester United, at the moment, needs him–indeed, the club has become reliant on him. Does he perhaps feel he wouldn’t be so effective next season? Is he waiting to see if United qualifies for the Champions League? Mourinho’s plea for fans to besiege Ibrahimovic’s house to persuade him to stay implied, in his Machiavellian way, that he doesn’t want to be seen as the one responsible for Ibrahimovic leaving. FICTION

Planet Futbol
Those who dared to shape Zlatan: The key influences in Ibrahimovic's career

Sunderland’s string of great escapes will come to an end

You can only defy logic for so long. This run of 10 seasons in the Premier League is Sunderland’s longest since it was first relegated in 1958, and most of them have been spent scrapping for its life. Although the departure of Sam Allardyce for the England job in the summer is the main reason for the dismal season, he was already unhappy about a lack of spending from owner Ellis Short, who is keen to sell the club. The familiar pattern has repeated: a lack of a clear plan in the market resulting in a scattered spree on aging or disparate players, complicating the process for the future. Little talent, less spirit and wholly deserving of relegation. FACT

Planet Futbol
England, Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe turns vegan to prolong career

Newcastle will be the only North-East side in the Premier League next season

Sunderland looks doomed and Middlesbrough’s position is little better. It is seven points adrift with a game in hand and hasn’t won in 13 games, a run stretching back to December. The decision to sack Aitor Karanka without having a replacement lined up looks increasingly misguided. Newcastle, meanwhile, looks set for an instant return to the top flight, 10 points clear of third in the Championship, albeit having played a game more than third-placed Huddersfield. FACT

Eden Hazard and Diego Costa will both be at Chelsea next season

The Hazard-to-Real Madrid stories began earlier than usual this season, but the Belgian seems to have no burning desire to leave Chelsea now that Mourinho has departed. Diego Costa, though, is another matter. He never seems entirely to have warmed to England, and his relationship with Conte has been fractious. A return to Spain seems likely. FICTION

Antoine Griezmann will be a Premier League player next season

Manchester United is desperate for at least one new striker and has been in talks with Griezmann’s representatives, but his agent has made clear that he would only move to a side playing in the Champions League. He also pointed out that Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea have expressed interest. There is also a sense that, with his contract not set to expire until 2021, Atletico may seek to hold onto him for another season. FICTION

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters