Planet Futbol

Report: USMNT to host Venezuela, Ghana in tune-up friendlies

3:45 | Planet Futbol
2026 World Cup: What could prevent a U.S., Mexico and Canada joint bid from happening?
icon
SI.com Staff
an hour ago

As tune-ups to two different competitions, the U.S. men's national team will reportedly play Venezuela and Ghana on home soil.

ESPNFC is reporting that the U.S. will play Venezuela at Real Salt Lake's Rio Tinto Stadium on June 3 prior to two World Cup qualifiers against Trinidad & Tobago and Mexico. The following month, the U.S. will host World Cup nemesis Ghana at Connecticut's Rentschler Field on July 1 ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

With the U.S. resuming World Cup qualifying at the Colorado Rapids' Dick's Sporting Goods Park and Mexico at Estadio Azteca, playing Venezuela at Rio Tinto offers another high-altitude test for Bruce Arena's side. Venezuela has already been eliminated from contention for the 2018 World Cup but reached the quarterfinals of the 2016 Copa America Centenario and features the likes of Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez and West Brom's Salomon Rondon.

Planet Futbol
Christian Pulisic makes his presence felt; more takeaways from USA vs. Panama

Ghana, which is playing Mexico in a June 28 friendly at NRG Stadium in Houston, will then take on the U.S. as part of its summer trip. The Black Stars bested the U.S. in the 2006 and 2010 World Cups before the Americans earned a measure of revenge in their opening group game of the 2014 World Cup, thanks to John Brooks's late header.

The U.S. will then go on to face Panama, Martinique and Nicaragua in the group stage of the Gold Cup.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters