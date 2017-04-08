How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV time
Bayern Munich hosts Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena for a big rivalry game on Saturday.
The game comes with few major connotations in the table — Bayern has a 10-point lead on second place Red Bull Leipzig, and Dortmund has a 10-point cushion in fourth place — but the two Bundesliga giants should make for an exciting match.
Dortmund is looking to claw upward toward second place with a win, and Bayern comes off a loss to third-place Hoffenheim.
Find out how to watch the game below.
How to watch
When: Saturday, April 8, 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: Fox Sports 1
Live stream: Watch online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.