Bayern Munich hosts Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena for a big rivalry game on Saturday.

The game comes with few major connotations in the table — Bayern has a 10-point lead on second place Red Bull Leipzig, and Dortmund has a 10-point cushion in fourth place — but the two Bundesliga giants should make for an exciting match.

Dortmund is looking to claw upward toward second place with a win, and Bayern comes off a loss to third-place Hoffenheim.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

When: Saturday, April 8, 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.