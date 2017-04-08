Planet Futbol

How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV time

SI Wire
Thursday April 6th, 2017

Bayern Munich hosts Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena for a big rivalry game on Saturday.

The game comes with few major connotations in the table — Bayern has a 10-point lead on second place Red Bull Leipzig, and Dortmund has a 10-point cushion in fourth place — but the two Bundesliga giants should make for an exciting match.

Dortmund is looking to claw upward toward second place with a win, and Bayern comes off a loss to third-place Hoffenheim.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

When: Saturday, April 8, 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters