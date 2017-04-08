Planet Futbol

How to watch Malaga vs. Barcelona online: Live stream, TV channel, time

SI Wire
Friday April 7th, 2017

Malaga will host FC Barcelona on Saturday in a La Liga match. 

Barcelona is coming off a 3-0 win over Sevilla, helping the club keep pace with Real Madrid in the title race. Real Madrid currently has 71 points and Barcelona has 69 points, though Real Madrid has a game in hand. 

Atletico Madrid is in third place with 61 points entering this weekend. 

Malaga is in 15th with 30 points. Malaga is coming off a 1-0 win over Sporting. 

See how to watch Saturday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters