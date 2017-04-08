Malaga will host FC Barcelona on Saturday in a La Liga match.

Barcelona is coming off a 3-0 win over Sevilla, helping the club keep pace with Real Madrid in the title race. Real Madrid currently has 71 points and Barcelona has 69 points, though Real Madrid has a game in hand.

Atletico Madrid is in third place with 61 points entering this weekend.

Malaga is in 15th with 30 points. Malaga is coming off a 1-0 win over Sporting.

See how to watch Saturday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.