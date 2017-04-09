Planet Futbol

Watch: USWNT's Carli Loyd, Crystal Dunn lead scoring in 5–1 win vs. Russia

The U.S. women's national team poured on the goals in Sunday afternoon's 5–1 win over Russia at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston.

The USWNT defeated Russia 4–0 on Thursday night in another friendly in Frisco, Texas. Crystal Dunn scored in Wednesday's game and then continued her hot streak with another goal on Sunday.

Carli Lloyd scored her first goal for the USWNT of 2017 on a penalty kick.

Watch highlights from the USWNT vs. Russia below:

The USWNT will play their next friendly on June 8 against Sweden.

