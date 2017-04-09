Watch: USWNT's Carli Loyd, Crystal Dunn lead scoring in 5–1 win vs. Russia
The U.S. women's national team poured on the goals in Sunday afternoon's 5–1 win over Russia at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston.
The USWNT defeated Russia 4–0 on Thursday night in another friendly in Frisco, Texas. Crystal Dunn scored in Wednesday's game and then continued her hot streak with another goal on Sunday.
Carli Lloyd scored her first goal for the USWNT of 2017 on a penalty kick.
Watch highlights from the USWNT vs. Russia below:
Power 💪 and location 🎯. @CarliLloyd strikes for the first time in 2017!— U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) April 9, 2017
Now just three goals away from 💯. pic.twitter.com/vfMZODD2Eg
A young 🌹 blossoming before of our eyes!— U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) April 9, 2017
Watch and enjoy @RoseLavelle's first #USWNT goal. We have a feeling it won't be her last. pic.twitter.com/PoV2Iei60P
This proved to be a sign of things to come 🔮@crysdunn_19 taps in the cross from @meghankling for her first goal of the afternoon! pic.twitter.com/y7Nzl4TSAb— U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) April 9, 2017
The USWNT will play their next friendly on June 8 against Sweden.