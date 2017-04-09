The U.S. women's national team poured on the goals in Sunday afternoon's 5–1 win over Russia at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston.

The USWNT defeated Russia 4–0 on Thursday night in another friendly in Frisco, Texas. Crystal Dunn scored in Wednesday's game and then continued her hot streak with another goal on Sunday.

Carli Lloyd scored her first goal for the USWNT of 2017 on a penalty kick.

Watch highlights from the USWNT vs. Russia below:

Power 💪 and location 🎯. @CarliLloyd strikes for the first time in 2017!



Now just three goals away from 💯. pic.twitter.com/vfMZODD2Eg — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) April 9, 2017

A young 🌹 blossoming before of our eyes!



Watch and enjoy @RoseLavelle's first #USWNT goal. We have a feeling it won't be her last. pic.twitter.com/PoV2Iei60P — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) April 9, 2017

This proved to be a sign of things to come 🔮@crysdunn_19 taps in the cross from @meghankling for her first goal of the afternoon! pic.twitter.com/y7Nzl4TSAb — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) April 9, 2017

The USWNT will play their next friendly on June 8 against Sweden.