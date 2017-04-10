Planet Futbol

Crystal Palace moves away from drop zone, ramps up heat on Arsenal, Wenger

1:15 | Planet Futbol
Premier League: It's Chelsea's title to lose
icon
SI.com Staff
2 hours ago

Crystal Palace moved six points clear of the drop zone, while Arsenal suffered a blow in its top-four hopes after a comprehensive 3-0 win for Sam Allardyce's side at Selhurst Park on Monday.

Andros Townsend, Yohan Cabaye and Luka Milivojević all scored, with the final two securing the result in a five-minute span in the second half. Wilfried Zaha assisted on the first two Palace goals, while Palace fans mockingly serenaded under-fire Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger with the three points well in hand.

Arsenal sits in sixth place, seven points behind fourth-place Manchester City (though with a game in hand) in the race for a Champions League berth, something the Gunners have secured for the last 20 years.

Townsend opened the scoring in the 17th minute, being first to Zaha's cross through the center of the box.

Cabaye doubled the lead in the 63rd minute with a sensational, pull-back strike to the upper right-hand corner after another set-up by Zaha.

Milivojević capped the win from the penalty spot five minutes later after Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez fouled Townsend in the box.

Palace is six points ahead of 18th-place Swansea City, with a game in hand in its quest to avoid relegation.

