Crystal Palace will host Arsenal on Wednesday.

Arsenal enters the day looking for a push to a top-four finish in the Premier League table, while Crystal Palace is simply looking to steer clear of relegation. Arsenal currently sits in sixth in the table and seven points out of fourth-place Manchester City. Crystal Palace sits in 16th with 31 points, just three points ahead of the relegation zone. 

Arsenal has not finished outside the top four in the past two decades. 

Crystal Palace enters the contest off a 3-1 defeat to Southampton that ended a four-game Premier League winning streak.

Arsenal last faced West Ham, winning 3-0 and boosting optimism around the recently slumping squad. 

Arsenal won 2-0 when the two teams met in January. 

How to watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: You can watch Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal and other Premier League matches live online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial. 

