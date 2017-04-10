Planet Futbol

Keeping Pochettino is Tottenham's key to maintaining its young, star core

Ben Lyttleton
18 minutes ago

There was a moment during Tottenham’s 4-0 win over Watford–a result that, if anything, was kind on the losing side–when you wondered if Dele Alli’s dark side might reappear. He had dribbled past three players on the left wing, showing considerable agility in the process, before Daryl Janmaat hacked him down. It was just the type of challenge that last year would have had him jumping up in disgust to face down his provocateur. It didn't happen.

A few minutes later, he tangled with Jose Holebas and the pair briefly exchanged views. Alli was ushered away by teammates. This is the fine line that Alli treads; for most of the game, he was outstanding, finding pockets of space between a patched-up Watford defense and scoring a glorious opening goal to set Spurs on its way.

“He’s special, a bit different to all the players that play now at his age,” Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said after the game. “His energy, his character, his quality. I think he is a unique player.”

Planet Futbol
EPL Notes: Zlatan Ibrahimovic continues strong play in United's win over Sunderland

Alli is the latest young English Spurs player to improve his abilities under Pochettino. After Harry Kane was last month hailed as a ‘three-season wonder’ for continuing the form of his breakout season, this time Alli has confirmed his potential, and will surely be in the running for the league’s Player of the Year award (after winning Young Player of the year last season). Alli has now scored 15 goals this season and was linked earlier this week to Real Madrid, whose former assistant coach Paul Clement (before Alli scored against his Swansea side), said: “Why can’t he make the step up? He’s still so young. All the best players get linked with Real Madrid.”

In the last two seasons, no team has won more cumulative points than Spurs. This young team plays exciting and vibrant football and has smartly signed its key assets to long-term contract to ward off big club offers this summer–Alli signed a deal running to 2022 last September. In recent weeks, Eric Dier, Danny Rose and Kyle Walker have all been linked with big-money moves to clubs below them in the Premier League. But why would they want to leave the club now?

The same must be true of Alli, who turns 21 Tuesday. Like that of his teammates, his future seems inextricably linked to that of Pochettino. As long as the coach is in charge, this team will stay together and can realistically compete for the Premier League title next season.

Planet Futbol
EPL Fact or Fiction: Future for Chelsea, Manchester United, Zlatan, Wenger and more

Alli, like all the Spurs players, speaks highly of his Argentine coach.

“It is nice to have a manager behind me who backs me and trusts me as much as he does,” he said last month.

The task for Spurs chief executive Daniel Levy is to keep Pochettino in charge for as long as possible. That’s the best way of keeping this talented side together.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters