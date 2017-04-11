Planet Futbol

Dortmund, Monaco clash in high-power Champions League quarterfinal

4:50
Champions League quarterfinals provide mouthwatering matchups
SI.com Staff
22 minutes ago

Two of the most entertaining teams in Europe collide in the Champions League quarterfinals, with Borussia Dortmund hosting Monaco in the first leg of their series on Tuesday. 

Dortmund, fresh off a humbling loss to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, is hoping for a more fit squad, with Thomas Tuchel's club fighting the injury bug at an inopportune time. With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leading the way and U.S. rising star Christian Pulisic in the fold as well, Dortmund will hope to replicate its earlier success in the competition in the home leg. 

Monaco won't be fearful of Dortmund and its Yellow Wall, though, not after besting Tottenham in the group stage and ousting Manchester City in the round of 16 in a high-scoring, entertaining series. With Bernardo Silva, 18-year-old Kylian Mbappe and veteran Radamel Falcao at the wheel, Monaco boasts a number of ways to win, and the Ligue 1 leader will be out to continue its run with a strong showing away from home.

The match was preceded by a scare, with reports of an explosion near the Dortmund team bus injuring one person.

Stay tuned here for lineups and highlights of goals and key plays throughout this anticipated match.

