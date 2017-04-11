Juventus will host Barcelona on Tuesday as the Champions League quarterfinals begin.

Juventus reached the quarterfinal after beating Porto in the round of 16. The club is coming off a 2-0 win over Chievo in Serie A.

Barcelona reached the quarterfinal in spectacular fashion. After losing to PSG 4-0 in the first leg in Paris, Barcelona stormed back to win the second leg 6-1, scoring three goals in the final moments to steal a victory.

Barcelona fell to Malaga over the weekend in La Liga play.

Other Champions League action on Tuesday features Borussia Dortmund facing Monaco.

See how to watch Tuesday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: You can watch Juventus–Barcelona online on Fubo TV. Sign up for a free seven-day trial.