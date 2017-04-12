Planet Futbol

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Leicester City: Live stream, game time, TV

Atletico Madrid hosts Leicester City on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal matchup.

Madrid will be favored with an abundance of talent on its roster, although Leicester had improved its form of late before last weekend’s 4–2 loss to Everton in the Premier League. The Foxes will be pressed to play spoiler in yet another major competition. The second leg takes place April 18.

Against the odds, Leicester City is the last remaining English team in the competition. Atletico Madrid is looking to return to the Champions League final for the third time in four years. 

Find out how to watch below.

How to watch

When: 2:45 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 12

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live stream: Watch the game and other live soccer online with Fubo TV. Sign up for a seven-day free trial here.

