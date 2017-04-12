Bayern Munich hosts Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal matchup.

Bayern convincingly knocked off Arsenal in the previous round, and Madrid advanced past Napoli before being drawn into the highest-profile matchup of this round, as the Spanish and German league leaders face off.

Real Madrid is aiming to win its third Champions League title in four years. The club beat Bayern Munich in the semifinals in 2014.

Bayern Munich last won the Champions League in 2013.

Find out how to watch Wednesday's match below.

How to watch

When: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch the match and other live soccer games online with Fubo TV. Sign up for a one-week free trial here.