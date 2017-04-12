Planet Futbol

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Monaco: Live stream, TV channel, time

SI Wire
an hour ago

Borussia Dortmund will host Monaco on Wednesday in the rescheduled first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie. 

The match was rescheduled after a series of explosions affected Borussia Dortmund's team bus, which was the target of the attack. Dortmund's Marc Bartra was injured, though the injuries do not appear to be serious. 

Shortly after the attack, it was announced that the match would be rescheduled for Wednesday. 

Dortmund reached the quarterfinal after topping Benfica in the round of 16, while Monaco advanced past Manchester City. Monaco is the last remaining French side in the competition after PSG exited last round. 

See how to watch Wednesday's match below. 

How to watch

Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live stream: You can watch Dortmund–Monaco and other live soccer on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free one-week trial. 

