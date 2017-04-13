Anderlecht hosts Manchester United in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals, with both sides maintaining an eye on lifting the trophy and securing the Champions League berth that comes along with it.

The first leg takes place in Belgium, with Manchester United hosting the return leg next Thursday, when a place in the semifinals will be on the line. Both teams can take a head start to reaching the final four in the first leg, where Manchester United will be hoping to secure the away goals needed to make the second leg less of a contest.

The last time Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic faced Anderlecht, in the 2013 Champions League while playing for PSG, he scored four goals, and Manchester United will hope for a similar output from its star forward on Thursday.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: You can watch Anderlecht-Manchester United and other live soccer on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free one-week trial.