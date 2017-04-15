Planet Futbol

How to watch Inter vs. AC Milan: Game time, TV channel, live stream

an hour ago

Inter will host AC Milan on Saturday in Serie A. 

Neither Milan club is faring particularly well this season. Inter is in seventh place with 55 points, two points behind AC Milan, which sits in sixth. 

Juventus currently leads the league with 77 points entering this weekend. 

Inter is coming off a 2–1 road loss to Crotone. AC Milan beat Palermo 4–0 in its last contest. 

See how to watch Saturday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 6:25 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV by signing up for a free seven-day trial. 

 

 

