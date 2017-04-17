Planet Futbol

Isco, Shaqiri, Sokratis, Herrera deliver weekend's best performances

Ben Lyttleton
an hour ago

Top three goals of the week

Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke): The Swiss midfielder was brilliant for Stoke, and his late goal, a dipping blast from long range, capped a fine win over Hull City.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos (Dortmund): The center back looked more like a playmaker as he jinked past his marker and arrowed a shot into the top corner.

Isco (Real Madrid): A smart and slick run and ensuing finish into the top corner helped Real Madrid come from behind to beat Sporting Gijon.

 

Top three players of the week

Isco (Real Madrid): The reserve player stepped up  with two goals in an important win for the Spanish league leader, which was missing its top stars.

Ander Herrera (Manchester United): Herrera kept Eden Hazard quiet in a sublime marking job and even popped up to score United’s second goal.

Florian Thauvin (Marseille): The winger was outstanding as Marseille beat Saint-Etienne 4-0 in Ligue 1’s game of the week.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters