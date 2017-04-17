Planet Futbol

How to watch Middlesbrough vs. Arsenal: Game time, live stream, TV channel

1:15 | Planet Futbol
Premier League: It's Chelsea's title to lose
SI Wire
an hour ago

Middlesbrough will host Arsenal on Monday in an English Premier League match. 

Arsenal is reeling, amid uncertainty over manager Arsene Wenger's future and the possible departure of stars like Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil. The Gunners have slipped to seventh in the Premier League with 54 points, three behind sixth-place Everton, though Arsenal does have three games in hand over the Toffees. 

Arsenal is 10 points out of the top four, with Manchester City at 64 points. Arsenal does have two games in hand over Man City, but it will be an uphill climb for Arsenal to reach the top four and a Champions League place yet again. 

Middlesbrough is in the relegation zone with 24 points. The club desperately needs to start accruing points to have a shot at safety. Middlesbrough is six points behind 17th-place Hull City. 

See how to watch Monday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV with a free seven-day trial. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters