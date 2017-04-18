Planet Futbol

How to watch Leicester City vs. Atletico Madrid: TV channel, live stream, time

3 hours ago

Leicester City will host Atletico Madrid in UEFA Champions League play on Tuesday. 

Atletico took the first leg 1-0 behind an Antoine Griezmann penalty. Diego Simeone's side is looking to reach its third Champions League final in four seasons. The club lost to Real Madrid in the final in both 2014 and 2016. 

Leicester City is the last remaining English team in the competition. The Foxes, the reigning champions of England, could go through by beating Atletico by a two–goal margin. A 1-0 finish in favor of Leicester would send the match to extra time due to UEFA's away goals rule. 

Here's how to watch Tuesday's game. 

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live stream: You can watch Leicester City vs. Atletico Madrid on Fubo TV by signing up for a free seven-day trial now. 

 

