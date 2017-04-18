Planet Futbol

Mercedes-Benz Stadium delays to impact three Atlanta United home matches

SI.com Staff
Stadium construction delays at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will impact three home games for MLS expansion club Atlanta United and keep the club at Bobby Dodd Stadium for longer than expected. 

According to a statement, Atlanta United’s match against Orlando City that was supposed to open the new stadium on July 30 will now be played the club's makeshift home on Saturday, July 29, at 5 p.m. ET, and it will still be broadcast nationally on FOX. Two more matches–against Minnesota United on Aug. 13 and the LA Galaxy on Aug. 19–are being rescheduled for later, undetermined dates at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Instead of having the honors of opening the new venue, Atlanta United will give way to Arthur Blank's NFL team, the Super Bowl LI runner-up Falcons, whose preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 26 will mark the first public event there. 

Atlanta United will share Mercedes-Benz Stadium along with the Atlanta Falcons in a state-of-the-art venue.
Atlanta United FC
Atlanta United
Minnesota United
Minnesota United
Minnesota United
Minnesota United
Minnesota United
Minnesota United
Minnesota United
Minnesota United
Minnesota United
Minnesota United
Minnesota United
Minnesota United
Sacramento Republic has been pushing hard for an MLS team, with Don Garber acknowledging the USL side is one of the leaders of the pack for when the league expands to 28 teams.
Sacramento Republic FC
Sacramento Republic
Sacramento Republic FC
Sacramento Republic
Sacramento Republic FC
Sacramento Republic
LAFC has broken ground on Banc of California Stadium at the site of the L.A. Memorial Sports Arena.
Los Angeles FC
LAFC
Los Angeles FC
LAFC
Los Angeles FC
LAFC
Los Angeles FC
LAFC
Los Angeles FC
LAFC
Orlando City will be moving from Camping World Stadium to its new downtown stadium in 2017.
Orlando City SC
Orlando City
Orlando City SC
Orlando City SC
Orlando City SC
D.C. United is aiming to put an end to a seemingly never-ending quest to move out of RFK Stadium to its own venue and it claims it will begin play at Audi Field at D.C.'s Buzzard Point in 2018.
D.C. United
D.C. United
D.C. United
D.C. United
St. Louis's MLS expansion bid has picked up considerable steam, with Don Garber confirming it's one of two, along with Sacramento, in the lead for spots 24-28.
Potential St. Louis expansion team
Potential St. Louis expansion team
Potential St. Louis expansion team
A group led by NBA owners Dan Gilbert and Tom Gores is aiming to bring MLS to Detroit with this downtown venue.
Potential Detroit expansion team
Rossetti
Potential Detroit expansion team
Rossetti
Potential Detroit expansion team
Rossetti
The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced their plans to launch an aggressive bid for an MLS expansion spot, full with these renovations to the existing Al Lang Stadium.
Tampa Bay Rowdies
Tampa Bay Rowdies
Tampa Bay Rowdies
Tampa Bay Rowdies
Tampa Bay Rowdies
Tampa Bay Rowdies
Tampa Bay Rowdies
Tampa Bay Rowdies
Tampa Bay Rowdies
Tampa Bay Rowdies
The group behind San Diego's push for an MLS expansion team revealed its plans for a shared, 30,000-seat stadium with the San Diego State University football team on the site where Qualcomm Stadium currently stands.
Potential San Diego expansion team
Gensler
Potential San Diego expansion team
Gensler
The NASL's Indy Eleven emerged as a late contender for MLS expansion, becoming the 12th bid to be submitted to the league.
Indy Eleven
USL's Phoenix Rising FC aims to snag one of MLS's four expansion berths with this stadium and training field complex.
Phoenix Rising FC
HOK
Charlotte's MLS bid includes this downtown soccer-specific venue.
Potential Charlotte expansion team
MANICA
“No concerns about the operability of the roof have ever been expressed to us by the design or construction teams. It is a complex, original design that is going to be spectacular and operate as designed. That’s the bottom line," Steve Cannon, CEO of AMB Group, said in a statement. “The reason for a revised timeline is quite simple: normal surveying and analysis of the roof structure, as well as steelwork in the roof, have both taken longer than planned. Those two things have had a cascading effect on overall workflows related to the roof and that is the reason for the new timeline.

“We’ve worked very hard over the last few weeks to find any possible avenue to meet the July 30 timeline, but have not been able to do so. Our construction partners have now worked through re-sequencing the remaining work and are very confident we’ll be ready for live events beginning with the Falcons game on August 26.”

The new $1.4 billion, 71,000-seat arena features a mechanized canopy system designed to reduce capacity for soccer, though small numbers at the gate haven't been an issue for Atlanta United at the Georgia Tech football stadium. The club has sold out both of its home games thus far, playing to a 1-1-0 record in Atlanta.

