Barcelona is quite familiar with the task at hand, but pulling it off–again–would make for an unbelievable effort.

After overcoming a four-goal deficit to PSG in the Champions League round of 16, Barcelona confronts a three-goal hole when it hosts Juventus in the second leg of their quarterfinal matchup.

Juventus rolled in Turin in the opening leg, with Paulo Dybala scoring twice in the first half and Giorgio Chiellini adding a third, all while keeping Barcelona from scoring an away goal. With one miracle comeback to its name, Barcelona and its Lionel Messi, Neymar, Luis Suarez star trio have eyes on another, one that would give Spain a third team in the competition's semifinals after Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid advanced on Tuesday. Juventus, however, eyes to complete avenging its defeat to Barcelona in the 2015 Champions League final while continuing to carry the Serie A flag in the competition.

The pregame scene at Camp Nou was goosebump-inducing, as it typically is on Champions League nights.

That didn't lead to an immediate attacking onslaught, though. Neymar had a shout for a penalty in the fifth minute, but it wasn't given as Juventus warded off the early threat.

Barcelona's best early chance came in the 20th minute, when Messi had a chance fall to him in the center of the box, but he uncharacteristically shanked his effort wide of the post.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

