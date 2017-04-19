Barcelona hosts Juventus at Camp Nou on Wednesday in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal matchup, looking to stage another serious comeback after a disappointing start to the round.

Barca fell 3–0 at Juventus last week and must rally to flip the series on aggregate, something they accomplished against PSG in the Round of 16, but a difficult feat nonetheless. They’ll need three goals to tie and four to win, provided they don’t cede an away goal. Juventus looked strong in the first leg behind a brilliant game from young forward Paulo Dybala.

Barcelona is aiming to win its second Champions League title in two seasons. In 2015, the club beat Juventus in the final.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

When: 2:45 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 19

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch Barcelona–Juventus and other live soccer online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.