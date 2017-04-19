Planet Futbol

How to watch Monaco vs. Dortmund: Live stream, game time, TV

SI Wire
an hour ago

AS Monaco hosts Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.

Monaco won 3–2 in Dortmund last week and brings in the away-goal advantage. The first leg was marred by an attack on Dortmund’s bus that injured defender Marc Bartra and thrust both teams into action just one day later. Dortmund must regroup and will need two or three goals at minimum to have a chance of advancing. Monaco’s impressive run continues, led by rising star Kylian Mbappe.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live stream: Watch online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters