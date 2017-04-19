AS Monaco hosts Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.

Monaco won 3–2 in Dortmund last week and brings in the away-goal advantage. The first leg was marred by an attack on Dortmund’s bus that injured defender Marc Bartra and thrust both teams into action just one day later. Dortmund must regroup and will need two or three goals at minimum to have a chance of advancing. Monaco’s impressive run continues, led by rising star Kylian Mbappe.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live stream: Watch online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial.