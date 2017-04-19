Monaco and Dortmund meet again, a week after an attack on Dortmund's team bus initially postponed the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal series. Monaco won 3-2 on an emotional night in Germany last Wednesday and will look to protect that lead at home in a matchup of two of Europe's most entertaining teams.

Kylian Mbappe's two goals and a Dortmund own goal gave Monaco three precious away tallies, but Dortmund scored late through Shinji Kagawa to give the club an improved chance to pull off the comeback.

U.S. international Christian Pulisic will begin the match on the bench, while Marc Bartra, who was injured and required arm surgery after the bus attack, has flown to Monaco to support his team and reportedly gave a pre-match speech inside the locker room.

It was Monaco that struck first, much like it did in Dortmund. And much like in the first leg, it was Mbappe who did the damage. The 18-year-old followed up a parried shot by goalkeeper Roman Burki, after he had saved Benjamin Mendy's effort, making it 4-2 on aggregate to the Ligue 1 leader in just the third minute.

Kylian Mbappe is the 1st player to score in his first four #UCL knockout stage games. He is 18 years old. 😱 #ASMBVB https://t.co/ytqY3O2Jt6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 19, 2017

Dortmund nearly pulled one back through Nuri Sahin, but his 14th-minute free kick rattled the post, coming inches away from sneaking by Danijel Subasic.

Things swung even more in Monaco's favor three minutes later, when Radamel Falcao capped a sensational build-up that ran the length of the field with a clinical header from the center of the box, extending the lead to 2-0 on the day, 5-2 on aggregate.

Here are the lineups for the match:

Here's how the two sides will line up at Stade Louis II 📋 #UCL pic.twitter.com/RAtAEfhD0B — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 19, 2017

Stay tuned here for highlights of goals and key plays throughout this match.