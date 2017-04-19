Planet Futbol

Source: Roma wards off PSG to reach agreement with sporting director Monchi

Grant Wahl
an hour ago

A U.S.-based Roma source says the club has fought off PSG to reach an agreement with Monchi, the famed director of football who recently left Sevilla after 17 years there.

Monchi is renowned for buying low and selling high over the years, including talents like Dani Alves, Ivan Rakitic and Carlos Bacca. Under Monchi, Sevilla won five Europa League titles, including the past three, and made significant money off the transfer market.

Monchi (full name Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo) was honored on the field at Sevilla's home stadium before an April 8 win over Deportivo de La Coruña, where he stood behind 11 podiums featuring replica trophies of the various titles won at his time at the club.

We’ll see now if Monchi can continue that successful run with Roma.

