How to watch the Champions League semifinal draw: Live stream, TV

The Champions League semifinal draw takes place Friday at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Monaco will learn their fate as the semifinal round pairings are determined, with a two-legged matchup the only hurdle left to clear before the final of Europe’s most prestigious competition. The draw is open, meaning Real and Atletico could be paired in an all-Spanish semifinal as the road to the final at Cardiff City's Millennium Stadium continues.

The first legs will be May 2 and 3, and the return legs on May 9 and 10.

Find out how to watch the draw below.

How to watch

When: 6 a.m. ET, Friday, April 21

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

