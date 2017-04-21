Planet Futbol

Toronto FC tops Chicago Fire 3-1

icon
Associated Press
an hour ago

TORONTO (AP) — Sebastian Giovinco scored twice and Toronto FC defeated the Chicago Fire 3-1 on Friday night, handing German star Bastian Schweinsteiger his first loss in Major League Soccer.

Giovinco upped his season goal total to three, punctuating the victory with a free kick to the top corner in the 82nd minute.

A goal away from a hat trick, he was not happy to be taken off in the 84th minute, slapping a stanchion as he headed to the dressing room.

Eriq Zavaleta also scored for Toronto (2-1-4) while Spanish playmaker Victor Vazquez notched his fourth assist of the season.

Substitute David Accam scored for Chicago in the 88th minute. It was the Fire's only shot on target.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters