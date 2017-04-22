Planet Futbol

How to watch Tottenham vs. Chelsea: FA Cup semifinal TV channel, live stream

SI Wire
Saturday April 22nd, 2017

Tottenham and Chelsea will meet Saturday in the semifinal of the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium. 

The two clubs are currently the best teams in England, with Chelsea leading the Premier League and Spurs just four points behind. The winner will likely be a favorite to win the FA Cup in May. 

Whichever team advances on Saturday will play either Manchester City or Arsenal in the final. The second semifinal is on Saturday at Wembley. 

In two Premier League meetings this season, Spurs and Chelsea each clamed a victory. 

Here's how to watch Saturday's game. 

How to watch

Time: Noon ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

 

 

