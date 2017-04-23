Manchester City takes on Arsenal at Wembley Stadium in an FA Cup semifinal matchup on Sunday.

With neither club part of the picture to win the Premier League at this point, the FA Cup trophy remains on the table as they pursue silverware. Arsenal has been up and down of late but comes off a win over Middlesbrough. City has won two in a row and returns Gabriel Jesus to their squad after an extended period recovering from injury.

Chelsea and Tottenham played in the other semi on Saturday, with the Blues emerging as the victor.

