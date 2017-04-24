Top three goals of the week

Lionel Messi (Barcelona): The Argentine struck a last-minute winner at Real Madrid to put the title race firmly back in the balance and cap an amazing edition of El Clasico.

Hay Liga!#Messi racks up his 500th career goal. Oh, and it just so happens to settle the best #ElClasico in a long time! pic.twitter.com/ZvF5mxrCG0 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 23, 2017

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus): The Juventus center back delivered an impressive run and dribble in a 4-0 romp over Genoa.

Leonardo Bonucci with the kind of run centre back's dream of..!! 🙌👏👏 pic.twitter.com/fjkakxcMcI — SBO (@SBOnet_) April 24, 2017

Dele Alli (Tottenham): This involved incredible vision from Christian Eriksen to set up two-time PFA Young Player of the Year Alli for Spurs in its FA Cup semifinal loss to Chelsea.

👀 That ball by Eriksen. 👀 That finish by Alli. This bit of brilliance makes it Spurs 2, Chelsea 2 in the #FACup semi. (🎥: @FoxSoccer) pic.twitter.com/UNm1sTArYD — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) April 22, 2017

Top three players of the week

Lionel Messi (Barcelona): Battered and bruised, he recovered to have the last laugh in a dramatic Clasico triumph.

Max Kruse (Werder Bremen): Four goals for the German striker has him dreaming of a return to the national team.

Eden Hazard (Chelsea): The Belgian only played for half an hour but was an effective impact sub in scoring one and setting up another to help Chelsea beat Spurs at Wembley and advance to the FA Cup final.