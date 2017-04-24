Planet Futbol

Messi, Kruse, Bonucci headline weekend's best performances

Ben Lyttleton
15 minutes ago

Top three goals of the week

Lionel Messi (Barcelona): The Argentine struck a last-minute winner at Real Madrid to put the title race firmly back in the balance and cap an amazing edition of El Clasico.

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus): The Juventus center back delivered an impressive run and dribble in a 4-0 romp over Genoa.

Dele Alli (Tottenham): This involved incredible vision from Christian Eriksen to set up two-time PFA Young Player of the Year Alli for Spurs in its FA Cup semifinal loss to Chelsea.

Top three players of the week

Lionel Messi (Barcelona): Battered and bruised, he recovered to have the last laugh in a dramatic Clasico triumph.

Max Kruse (Werder Bremen): Four goals for the German striker has him dreaming of a return to the national team.

Eden Hazard (Chelsea): The Belgian only played for half an hour but was an effective impact sub in scoring one and setting up another to help Chelsea beat Spurs at Wembley and advance to the FA Cup final. 

