Premier League: Will Chelsea be able to hold off Tottenham?

Chelsea's lead in the Premier League race is down to four points over Tottenham, but the Blues can pad their advantage and put pressure on Spurs when they host Southampton in Monday Premier League action (2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Five wins in Chelsea's last six games will do the trick for Antonio Conte's side, which is riding the high of ousting Tottenham from the FA Cup in their riveting semifinal over the weekend. Chelsea will go up against Southampton, which sits comfortable mid-table in ninth place. In their earlier meeting this season, Chelsea eased to a 2-0 victory at St. Mary's, with Eden Hazard and Diego Costa scoring in the October fixture.

The duo is back in the starting lineup after coming off the bench in the FA Cup semifinal, and it's joined by N'Golo Kante, who was crowned as the PFA Player of the Year on Sunday.

It was Hazard and Costa who combined to make the opening impact five minutes in. After receiving a pass from Cesc Fabregas, Costa held possession deep into the Southampton box before picking out Hazard with a cutback pass. He finished clinically with a low attempt to open the scoring with his 15th goal of the league campaign.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Here's a reminder of how the Blues line up this evening... #CHESOU pic.twitter.com/ijdyjRz22H — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 25, 2017

