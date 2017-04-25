Chelsea looks to widen the gap on Tottenham in the Premier League when they host Southampton on Tuesday.

Chelsea knocked Tottenham out of the FA Cup Final with a 4–2 win at Wembley and will face Arsenal next month. The Blues are four points ahead of Spurs in the table, though Antonio Conte's side likely has an easier final stretch than their London rivals.

Chelsea is looking to bounce back after a 2–0 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford, while Southampton looks to regroup after a 3–0 loss to Manchester City.

Here is how to watch the game:

How to watch

Game time: 2:45 p.m.

TV channel: NBCSN

Online: Here's how to watch online with NBC Sports Live.