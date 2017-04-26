Planet Futbol

How to watch Arsenal vs. Leicester City online: Game time, live stream, TV channel

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Arsenal will host Leicester City on Wednesday in a midweek Premier League clash. 

The Gunners are coming off an FA Cup semifinal victory over Manchester City. Arsenal conceded first, but equalized courtesy of Nacho Monreal in the second half. Alexis Sanchez grabbed a winner in extra time. 

Arsenal has struggled in the Premier League in recent weeks. The club is in seventh place, though a top four finish isn't quite yet out of the question. Arsenal has 57 points, seven behind fourth-place Manchester City with a game in hand. 

Leicester City, the defending champion, is starting to inch away from the drop zone. The Foxes have 37 points, six ahead of 18th-place Swansea City, and sit in 15th place. 

See how to watch Wednesday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Channel 491 on DirecTV

TV/Live stream: NBC Sports Live

 

