an hour ago

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will meet Wednesday in the semifinals of the DFB Cup. 

Bayern is coming off a 2-2 draw with Mainz 05, while Dortmund enters this match after beating Borussia Monchengladbach 3-2 away from home. 

Bayern and Dortmund last met on April 8 at Allianz Arena, with the home team coming away with a 4-1 victory. 

See how to watch Wednesday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

