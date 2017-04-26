Premier League: Will Chelsea be able to hold off Tottenham?

Tottenham cut Chelsea's lead atop the Premier League back down to four points, with Christian Eriksen's late stunner from long distance enough to lead the club to a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Palace has made a recent habit of tripping up the Premier League's top sides, and it appeared to be on its way to claiming another victim until Eriksen lined up a blast from 30 yards. The Danish midfielder tucked it into the lower left-hand part of the goal in the 78th minute after taking a pass from Harry Kane, giving Spurs a massive lift.

On Tuesday, Chelsea had provisionally extended its lead to seven points with a 4-2 win over Bournemouth. Tottenham's response marked its eighth straight league game with a win.

Five games remain in the season, with Chelsea next in action at Everton, while Tottenham hosts Arsenal in a high-stakes North London derby on Sunday.