Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco are vying for Ligue 1's title, but they'll battle for a place in the Coupe de France final on Wednesday, when they meet in the French capital in the competition semifinals.

While Monaco still has sights on a league and Champions League double, PSG can still entertain thoughts of another domestic treble after winning the Coupe de La Ligue at Monaco's expense earlier this year.

Led by 18-year-old Kylian Mbappe, Monaco will aim to exact revenge and strike a psychological blow for the season run-in, while Edinson Cavani and Angel di Maria lead Unai Emery's PSG.

Here's how to watch today's match:

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

Live stream: Watch the match on Fubo TV, for which you can sign up for a free seven-day trial here. You can also watch the match via beIN Sports Connect.