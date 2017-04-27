How to watch Manchester City vs. Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, time
Manchester City will host Manchester United on Thursday in an important Premier League match.
City and United are both jockeying for a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League. City enters Thursday in fourth place, while United sits in fifth. But Everton and Arsenal are close behind.
Manchester City is coming off a 2–1 defeat in extra time at the hands of Arsenal in the FA Cup semifinals. Manchester United enters after topping 2–0 away from home.
A win would do wonders for either side's chances of a top four finish. Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool currently occupy the top three spots in the Premier League.
See how to watch Thursday's game below.
How to watch
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Network
Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial.