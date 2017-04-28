Just when you thought you’d seen everything, someone misses on an embarrassingly open net off a very kind assist (albeit in a game that matters relatively little).

That person was Roberto Soldado, who took a gracious assist from Villarreal teammate Cedric Bakambu and turned it into...not an assist on Friday against Sporting Gijon.

BLOOPER DEL AÑO: @R9Soldado acaba de tener uno de las acciones que le darán la vuelta al mundo, una falla monumental #beINLaLiga pic.twitter.com/5GTvZBwR0N — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) April 28, 2017

Blooper del año, indeed.

The good thing is, they were already up 2–0, and Bakambu scored again shortly afterwards to give himself a hat trick. Good friend, that guy.