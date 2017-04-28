Planet Futbol

Watch: Roberto Soldado submits his candidate for worst miss of the season

16 minutes ago

Just when you thought you’d seen everything, someone misses on an embarrassingly open net off a very kind assist (albeit in a game that matters relatively little).

That person was Roberto Soldado, who took a gracious assist from Villarreal teammate Cedric Bakambu and turned it into...not an assist on Friday against Sporting Gijon.

Blooper del año, indeed.

The good thing is, they were already up 2–0, and Bakambu scored again shortly afterwards to give himself a hat trick. Good friend, that guy.

