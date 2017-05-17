How to watch Coppa Italia final: Juventus vs. Lazio TV, live stream info
Juventus and Lazio are meeting at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome to determine the winner of the Coppa Italia.
Juventus has won Italy's domestic cup a record 11 times, including a 2015 final triumph over Lazio, which is aiming for its seventh title.
Juventus swept the season series between the two sides, winning 1-0 in August and 2-0 in January, and a third win over Lazio would clinch the club's first trophy of the season. It has two others to play for, including the Serie A title, which it can clinch this weekend, and the Champions League final.
Here's how to watch the match:
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV: GolTV
Live stream: Watch the match live on FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.