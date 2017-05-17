Juventus and Lazio are meeting at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome to determine the winner of the Coppa Italia.

Juventus has won Italy's domestic cup a record 11 times, including a 2015 final triumph over Lazio, which is aiming for its seventh title.

Juventus swept the season series between the two sides, winning 1-0 in August and 2-0 in January, and a third win over Lazio would clinch the club's first trophy of the season. It has two others to play for, including the Serie A title, which it can clinch this weekend, and the Champions League final.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV

Live stream: Watch the match live on FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.