Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo double puts Real Madrid in position to win La Liga

Could Cristiano Ronaldo solidify his legacy in Champions League final?
Wednesday May 17th, 2017

With La Liga's title stakes at their apex, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to come through for Real Madrid.

Following his two-goal performance against Sevilla, which pushed him over the 400-goal mark at Real Madrid, Ronaldo delivered early in both halves vs. Celta Vigo in a 4-1 win that vaulted Real Madrid to the top of the table entering Sunday's season finale. 

Ronaldo curled a perfect left-footed strike from 20 yards after Isco had the ball poked away from him, fortuitously into the path of the Portuguese superstar.

Keylor Navas preserved the lead in the 31st minute, making a strong save on a swerving free kick before the rebound was cleared out of play.

Ronaldo doubled his account just minutes coming out of the locker room at halftime, finishing off a clinical counter with another left-footed finish after being played through by Isco.

Real Madrid's task was made easier when Iago Aspas was given a second yellow card for diving when it appeared that Sergio Ramos had clattered into him in the box. Instead of potentially having its lead reduced to 2-1, Real Madrid was given the scoreboard reprieve and a man advantage for the final 27 minutes of the match.

That advantage didn't stop Celta from trying to chip away, which it did through John Guidetti (with the help of a deflection).

The forward brought Celta within 2-1 in the 68th minute, but the hope that it brought was short-lived. Karim Benzema answered moments later off a cross from Marcelo to the goal mouth, restoring the two-goal lead at 3-1 in the 70th.

Toni Kroos removed all doubt in the 88th minute, padding Real Madrid's lead to 4-1.

The win puts Real Madrid three points clear of Barcelona through 37 games played apiece. Barcelona owns the head-to-head tiebreaker between the two clubs and plays Eibar on Sunday's last day of the 2016-17 campaign, while Real Madrid is at Malaga. A Real Madrid draw clinches the title, while Barcelona needs to win and have Real Madrid lose in order to lift the trophy again.

