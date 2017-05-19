The last automatic Champions League qualification place, Europa League spots, and the relegation playoff participants will be decided on Saturday.

Bayern Munich won the title with three games to spare. Darmstadt and Ingolstadt are already relegated, and Stuttgart and Hannover are all but certain to take their place from the second division.

Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim are vying to join Bayern and Leipzig in automatically qualifying for the Champions League. The fourth-place team would have to go through a playoff.

Level on points, Dortmund hosts Werder Bremen, while Hoffenheim welcomes Augsburg.

Augsburg still has its Bundesliga fate on the line as one of four teams that could end up in the relegation playoff spot occupied by Hamburger SV.

Mainz, Augsburg, and Wolfsburg are all two points ahead of Hamburg and separated only by goal difference.

The decider could be Wolfsburg's game at Hamburg, which has to win. Even if Wolfsburg loses it could be helped by rivals being beaten by heavier margins. Mainz plays Cologne, which is chasing the final Europa League place.

Fifth-place Hertha Berlin is also primed for Europa qualification, sitting a point ahead of Freiburg, which plays champion Bayern, and three in front of Cologne.

Bremen could still sneak into the Europa League with a win at Dortmund if Freiburg loses and Cologne can't beat Mainz.