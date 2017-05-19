Planet Futbol

Juventus closes in on sixth straight Serie A title as season nears end

Associated Press
Friday May 19th, 2017

Juventus could win the title without even stepping on the pitch for its penultimate game.

Anything but wins for Roma and Napoli on Saturday would hand Juventus an unprecedented sixth successive Serie A title before its match against Crotone the following day.

It would be Juve's second trophy in less than a week, after it beat Lazio in the Italian Cup final on Wednesday. Massimiliano Allegri's side remains in contention for a treble, with the Champions League final against Real Madrid coming up on June 3.

Second-place Roma visits Chievo Verona and third-place Napoli hosts Fiorentina. Victory for Roma would increase the pressure on Juventus as it would cut the gap to just one point before the Bianconeri face a Crotone side fighting against relegation.

Pescara and Palermo have already been relegated but Crotone can still escape going straight back to Serie B. Five wins and two draws in its past seven matches have helped Crotone slash the gap to just one point to 17th-placed Empoli, which hosts high-flying Atalanta on Sunday.

