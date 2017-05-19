Planet Futbol

La Liga: Real Madrid, Barcelona battle for title goes to last day

Associated Press
Friday May 19th, 2017

The final round is spread across three days, culminating in the title deciders on Sunday evening.

Real Madrid needs only a draw to secure its first league title since 2012, but it faces a Malaga team in strong form at home.

Sitting 11th in the standings, Malaga has won four in a row at Rosaleda Stadium, beating Barcelona, Valencia, Sevilla, and Celta Vigo.

Barcelona's hopes of a third straight title depend on it beating mid-table Eibar and Madrid losing.

The next two Champions League places have been filled by Atletico Madrid and fourth-placed Sevilla, which will contest an August playoff to enter the group stage.

Rested Ronaldo makes all the difference for Real Madrid in its trophy pursuits

Qualification for the Europa League will be settled on Sunday afternoon.

Villarreal and Athletic Bilbao occupy the two Europa League spots, but Real Sociedad remains in contention. Villarreal plays Valencia sitting a point ahead of Bilbao, which travels to Atletico Madrid. Sociedad goes into its game against Celta Vigo behind Athletic due to its inferior head-to-head record.

Granada, Osasuna and Sporting Gijon have already been relegated.

